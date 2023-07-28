Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.71 and last traded at $128.98. 405,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 330,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.20.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

