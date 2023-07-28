Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.6% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 624,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.