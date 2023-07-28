DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 5%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.31. Approximately 1,048,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,550,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -110.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,606,034. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

