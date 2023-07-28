DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 58,370 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 838,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

