DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 2.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,128,000 after buying an additional 66,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after buying an additional 464,732 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amdocs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,567,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 199,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

