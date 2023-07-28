DigitalBridge Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,774 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 1,106,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,607. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.