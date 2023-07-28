DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. DexCom has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 493,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

