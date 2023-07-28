Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 781.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 2,636,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,061,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

