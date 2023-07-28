Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.85. 859,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
