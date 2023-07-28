Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.85. 859,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Relx by 293.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 54.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

