Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.86.

DEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.34. 2,575,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.62. Denbury has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 33.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,580,000 after purchasing an additional 515,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,717,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

