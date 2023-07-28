Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.65. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,540,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,866,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

