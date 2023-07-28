Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $600.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DECK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.27.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.02. The stock had a trading volume of 356,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,457. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $562.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.44.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

