Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $614.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $547.80.

DECK traded down $21.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.54. The stock had a trading volume of 656,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,871. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.44. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 167.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 56,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

