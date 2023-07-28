Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $614.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $547.80.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.8 %
DECK traded down $21.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.54. The stock had a trading volume of 656,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,871. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.44. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $562.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 167.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 56,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
