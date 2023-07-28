Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.21.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. 151,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.45%. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.1861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.