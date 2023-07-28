Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5,651.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,676 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 74.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $167.53. 921,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,044. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

