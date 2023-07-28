Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,995. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.73 and a 200-day moving average of $246.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

