DA Davidson Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $36.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 592,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

