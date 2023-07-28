DA Davidson Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $510.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $492.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

DE traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.68. 1,976,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.63. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $323.87 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

