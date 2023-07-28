DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

1st Source Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 131.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

