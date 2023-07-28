D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $145.00 at Argus

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $127.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

