Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,044. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

