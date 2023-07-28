Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,089,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,567. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

