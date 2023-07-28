Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 667,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,587. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

