Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.85. 7,913,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

