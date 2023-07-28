Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.43. 8,102,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

