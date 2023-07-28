Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,246 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.25. 2,757,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,839. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

