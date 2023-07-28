Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.85. 1,947,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,495. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.