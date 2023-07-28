Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,309. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

