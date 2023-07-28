Curi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,582 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,113. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

