Curi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.30. 9,813,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

