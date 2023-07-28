Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,826,360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.93. 384,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $283.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.