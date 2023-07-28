Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30,092 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 946.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

