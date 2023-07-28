Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $106.27. 41,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,531. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

