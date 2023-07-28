CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 380,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 386,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

