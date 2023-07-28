CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.62 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

CTS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CTS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CTS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CTS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

