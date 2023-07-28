Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. 928,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,831. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown by 13,132.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $105,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $73,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

