Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $103.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.