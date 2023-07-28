Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Crocs Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CROX stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,418. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Institutional Trading of Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

