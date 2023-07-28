Critical Review: AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

AEON Financial Service pays an annual dividend of $47.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 544.8%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AEON Financial Service pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of AEON Financial Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEON Financial Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 3 5 4 0 2.08

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AEON Financial Service and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $109.09, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than AEON Financial Service.

Profitability

This table compares AEON Financial Service and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 11.94% 9.72% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEON Financial Service and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A $143.79 0.06 Capital One Financial $38.37 billion 1.15 $7.36 billion $13.06 8.87

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AEON Financial Service. AEON Financial Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats AEON Financial Service on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEON Financial Service

(Get Free Report)

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities. The company is also involved in the management, collection, and purchase of specified monetary claims, and backup servicing businesses. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.