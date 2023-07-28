Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.63.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

TSE CPG traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,306. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.41.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.