Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 4,211,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.21.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after buying an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 194.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,387,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,074,000 after buying an additional 4,220,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,533,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,121,564 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

