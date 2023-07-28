Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932,004. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

