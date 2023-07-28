Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $296.90. The stock had a trading volume of 628,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day moving average of $281.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

