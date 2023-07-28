Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,978,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.42. 43,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,774. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

