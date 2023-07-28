Credit Suisse Group Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $210.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

NYSE:WEX opened at $190.99 on Friday. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.58.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

