Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Trimmed by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

NYSE CR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

