Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$560.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.23 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

