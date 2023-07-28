Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $561.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,892. The company has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.21 and its 200-day moving average is $505.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.