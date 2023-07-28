CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $622-627 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.24-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,771. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,462,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,252,000 after buying an additional 244,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

